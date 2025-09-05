Inquest into river crossing death of former England rugby star set to conclude

A date has been set to conclude the inquest into the death of a former England rugby player whose car was swept away when he tried to drive across a ford during a storm.

Tom Voyce, 43, died while trying to cross the River Aln in Northumberland in his Toyota Hilux in December as Storm Darragh passed through the UK.

His body was found days later in deep water following a major search.

A major search operation took place (Owen Humphreys/PA)

At an inquest opening in January, it was said that his unoccupied car was found submerged in 7ft of water, having been swept downstream from the ford at Abberwick.

The inquest will conclude on September 22 at County Hall, Morpeth.

After his death, Mr Voyce’s widow said in a statement: “Absolutely devastated and heartbroken doesn’t even describe how we feel.”

The couple, who had a son, Oscar, moved to Northumberland where Mr Voyce set up a business, having previously worked in banking after he retired from rugby.

Former teammates expressed their shock and sadness when he went missing, including messages from World Cup winners Matt Dawson and Lawrence Dallaglio.

Mr Voyce started his senior playing career at Bath, then spent six years with Wasps where he helped them win European and domestic titles, before leaving to join Gloucester in 2009.

He won nine caps for England and made 220 Premiership appearances before retiring in May 2013.