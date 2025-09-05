In Pictures: The rise and fall of Angela Rayner
The Deputy Prime Minister has resigned over her tax affairs, having at one stage been touted as a possible leader of the Labour Party.
By contributor PA
Angela Rayner’s career took her from being a teenage mother in a council estate in Stockport to Deputy Prime Minister.
She quit the role on September 5 after she was found to have breached the ministerial code over her tax affairs.
She told Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: “The challenges of government are nothing compared to the challenge of putting food on the table and getting a roof over our head when I brought up kids working as a home help.”
Here, we take a look back at her career in front-line politics: