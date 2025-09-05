Shropshire Star
In Pictures: The rise and fall of Angela Rayner

The Deputy Prime Minister has resigned over her tax affairs, having at one stage been touted as a possible leader of the Labour Party.

By contributor PA
Supporting image for story: In Pictures: The rise and fall of Angela Rayner
Ms Rayner has resigned from the Government (Peter Byrne/PA)

Angela Rayner’s career took her from being a teenage mother in a council estate in Stockport to Deputy Prime Minister.

She quit the role on September 5 after she was found to have breached the ministerial code over her tax affairs.

She told Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: “The challenges of government are nothing compared to the challenge of putting food on the table and getting a roof over our head when I brought up kids working as a home help.”

Here, we take a look back at her career in front-line politics:

Angela Rayner speaks in the Commons, with then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn looking on
For many supporters, Ms Rayner exemplified traditional Labour values, and once described herself as ‘John Prescott in a skirt’ (PA)
Cabinet meeting
Her political journey took her from leaving school at the age of 16 to being touted as a possible replacement for Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister (PA)
Angela Rayner's red rose tattoo
With a red rose tattoo, she was seen as typifying traditional Labour values (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Corbyn and Rayner in the Midlands
Ms Rayner came to prominence under then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (PA)
Labour Party annual conference 2017
Ms Rayner and Sir Keir emerged as prominent Labour figures during the Corbyn years (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jeremy Corbyn in Birmingham
Ms Rayner, pictured here with Mr Corbyn, campaigned hard against poverty (PA)
Angela Rayner gesturing
She became deputy leader of the Labour Party in 2020 (PA)
Labour’s May elections campaign
Ms Rayner criticised the then-Tory government’s 1% pay proposal for NHS workers (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rayner pays tribute after Sarah Everard death
She left a floral tribute at the bandstand in Clapham Common, London, for murdered Sarah Everard in 2021, a crime that shocked the nation (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Starmer and Rayner
Sir Keir and Ms Rayner led Labour into the 2024 general election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Angela Rayner directs planes
Labour, with Ms Rayner as its deputy leader, were a government-in-waiting in 2024 as the Tories staggered towards defeat (PA)
Rayner and Penny Mordaunt
She took on then-Commons leader Penny Mordaunt in a live BBC debate during the general election campaign (PA)
General Election 2024
Ms Rayner was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities, following Labour’s landslide General Election victory last July (Lucy North/PA)
Rayner and the King in Cumnock
She met the King as part of violence reduction drive (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rayner in high wind at Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election
A storm blew up over her tax affairs (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Cabinet meeting at Number 10
She took part in a Cabinet meeting in Downing Street just this week – resigning on Friday and triggering a Cabinet reshuffle (Aaron Chown/PA)
Angela Rayner’s second home
Graffiti daubed outside the apartment building in Hove, East Sussex, where Ms Rayner owns a second home (Gareth Fuller/PA)

