In Pictures: The rise and fall of Angela Rayner

Angela Rayner’s career took her from being a teenage mother in a council estate in Stockport to Deputy Prime Minister.

She quit the role on September 5 after she was found to have breached the ministerial code over her tax affairs.

She told Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: “The challenges of government are nothing compared to the challenge of putting food on the table and getting a roof over our head when I brought up kids working as a home help.”

Here, we take a look back at her career in front-line politics:

For many supporters, Ms Rayner exemplified traditional Labour values, and once described herself as ‘John Prescott in a skirt’ (PA)

Her political journey took her from leaving school at the age of 16 to being touted as a possible replacement for Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister (PA)

With a red rose tattoo, she was seen as typifying traditional Labour values (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ms Rayner came to prominence under then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (PA)

Ms Rayner and Sir Keir emerged as prominent Labour figures during the Corbyn years (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Rayner, pictured here with Mr Corbyn, campaigned hard against poverty (PA)

She became deputy leader of the Labour Party in 2020 (PA)

Ms Rayner criticised the then-Tory government’s 1% pay proposal for NHS workers (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She left a floral tribute at the bandstand in Clapham Common, London, for murdered Sarah Everard in 2021, a crime that shocked the nation (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sir Keir and Ms Rayner led Labour into the 2024 general election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour, with Ms Rayner as its deputy leader, were a government-in-waiting in 2024 as the Tories staggered towards defeat (PA)

She took on then-Commons leader Penny Mordaunt in a live BBC debate during the general election campaign (PA)

Ms Rayner was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities, following Labour’s landslide General Election victory last July (Lucy North/PA)

She met the King as part of violence reduction drive (Jane Barlow/PA)

A storm blew up over her tax affairs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She took part in a Cabinet meeting in Downing Street just this week – resigning on Friday and triggering a Cabinet reshuffle (Aaron Chown/PA)