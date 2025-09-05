In Pictures: Duchess of Kent ‘worked tirelessly’ to support others

The Duchess of Kent has been described as “one of the hardest-working royals” who “sacrificed herself” to support others in tributes following her death aged 92.

Katharine, the wife of the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent, died peacefully at home on Thursday night, surrounded by her close family.

The Duchess of Kent with her then fiance, the Duke of Kent, in 1961 (PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Kent after their marriage service at York Minster later that year (PA)

The duchess with her new baby daughter Lady Helen Windsor in 1964 (PA)

The duchess, who preferred to be known as Mrs Kent and dropped her HRH style, volunteered for the Samaritans, toured countries as a Unicef ambassador and, in 2004, founded the charity Future Talent.

(Left to right) Twiggy and Susan George with the Duchess of Kent at the Evening Standard Awards in London’s Savoy Hotel in 1989 (PA)

The Duchess of Kent consoling Jana Novotna as she presents her with the runner-up trophy on centre court at Wimbledon in 1993 (Adam Butler/PA)

The duchess with Diana, Princess of Wales, and a young Prince William chatting in the Royal Box during the Women’s Singles Final at Wimbledon in 1994 (Neil Munns/PA)

The Queen Mother rides down the course with the Duchess of Kent on their arrival for the last day of Royal Ascot in 1995 (PA)

She was also known for working as a music teacher in a school in Hull as well as consoling losing Wimbledon finalists, and presented trophies at the championships for many years.

The Duchess of Kent cradling a child with Cerebral Palsy at The Philani Nutrition and Rehabilitation Centre in Cape Town, South Africa, in 1997 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The duchess (left) sitting beside Frances Shand-Kydd, mother of Diana, Princess of Wales, during a mass in memory of the princess at Westminster Cathedral (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Nelson Mandela meeting the duchess on her arrival at the South African High Commission in London in 1998 (Michael Crabtree/PA)

The Duchess of Kent greeting First World War veterans from the Not Forgotten Association in 1999 (John Stillwell/PA)

Katharine presenting the ladies singles trophy to Venus Williams during the Women’s Final match at Wimbledon in 2001 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Kent leaving Westminster Abbey after the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton (David Jones/PA)