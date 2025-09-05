Shropshire Star
Close

In Pictures: Duchess of Kent ‘worked tirelessly’ to support others

Katharine, the wife of the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent, was known for her charity work and consoling losing Wimbledon finalists.

By contributor PA
Published
Supporting image for story: In Pictures: Duchess of Kent ‘worked tirelessly’ to support others
The Duchess of Kent being greeted in a slum area of Varanasi in northern India during her visit to mark the 50th anniversary of Unicef in 1996 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Duchess of Kent has been described as “one of the hardest-working royals” who “sacrificed herself” to support others in tributes following her death aged 92.

Katharine, the wife of the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent, died peacefully at home on Thursday night, surrounded by her close family.

The Duchess of Kent arm in arm with her then fiance, the Duke of Kent, in 1961
The Duchess of Kent with her then fiance, the Duke of Kent, in 1961 (PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Kent walking down the aisle after their marriage service at York Minster
The Duke and Duchess of Kent after their marriage service at York Minster later that year (PA)
The duchess cradling her new baby daughter Lady Helen Windsor in her arms in 1964
The duchess with her new baby daughter Lady Helen Windsor in 1964 (PA)

The duchess, who preferred to be known as Mrs Kent and dropped her HRH style, volunteered for the Samaritans, toured countries as a Unicef ambassador and, in 2004, founded the charity Future Talent.

(Left to right) Twiggy and Susan George with the Duchess of Kent at the Evening Standard Awards in London’s Savoy Hotel in 1989
(Left to right) Twiggy and Susan George with the Duchess of Kent at the Evening Standard Awards in London’s Savoy Hotel in 1989 (PA)
The Duchess of Kent, right, consoling a visibly emotional Jana Novotna as she presents her with the runner-up trophy on centre court at Wimbledon in 1993
The Duchess of Kent consoling Jana Novotna as she presents her with the runner-up trophy on centre court at Wimbledon in 1993 (Adam Butler/PA)
The duchess, left, with Diana, Princess of Wales, centre, and a young Prince William, right, chatting in the Royal Box during the Women’s Singles Final at Wimbledon in 1994
The duchess with Diana, Princess of Wales, and a young Prince William chatting in the Royal Box during the Women’s Singles Final at Wimbledon in 1994 (Neil Munns/PA)
The Queen Mother, dressed in pink and closest to the camer, rides down the course with the Duchess of Kent, dressed in white, on their arrival for the last day of Royal Ascot in 1995
The Queen Mother rides down the course with the Duchess of Kent on their arrival for the last day of Royal Ascot in 1995 (PA)

She was also known for working as a music teacher in a school in Hull as well as consoling losing Wimbledon finalists, and presented trophies at the championships for many years.

The Duchess of Kent cradling a child with Cerebral Palsy at The Philani Nutrition and Rehabilitation Centre in Cape Town, South Africa, in 1997
The Duchess of Kent cradling a child with Cerebral Palsy at The Philani Nutrition and Rehabilitation Centre in Cape Town, South Africa, in 1997 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The duchess (left) sitting beside Frances Shand-Kydd, mother of Diana, Princess of Wales, who is wiping a tear away from her eye during a mass in memory of the princess at Westminster
The duchess (left) sitting beside Frances Shand-Kydd, mother of Diana, Princess of Wales, during a mass in memory of the princess at Westminster Cathedral (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The duchess, holding some papers in her right hand, sharing a joke with Nelson Mandela as he reaches out his right arm to touch her and the pair laugh
Nelson Mandela meeting the duchess on her arrival at the South African High Commission in London in 1998 (Michael Crabtree/PA)
The duchess shaking hands with a veteran in a pink paper crown from a cracker while another veteran wearing a blue paper crown looks on smiling
The Duchess of Kent greeting First World War veterans from the Not Forgotten Association in 1999 (John Stillwell/PA)
Katharine presenting the ladies singles trophy to Venus Williams
Katharine presenting the ladies singles trophy to Venus Williams during the Women’s Final match at Wimbledon in 2001 (Rebecca Naden/PA)
The Duchess of Kent holding on to the Duke of Kent's left arm with her right hand as the pair leave Westminster Abbey after the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton
The Duke and Duchess of Kent leaving Westminster Abbey after the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton (David Jones/PA)
The Duchess of Kent arriving at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Kent arriving at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Chris Radburn/PA)

Similar stories

Most popular