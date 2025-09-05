Further 24 charged over supporting banned group Palestine Action

A further 24 people have been charged over showing support for banned group Palestine Action.

It brings the total number being prosecuted since the group was proscribed a terror group in July to 138.

The latest charges come ahead of a planned protest on Saturday where organisers have said they are expecting more than 1,000 people to gather in London’s Parliament Square, holding signs saying “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”.

Frank Ferguson, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “We continue to make swift decisions in all cases where arrests have been made and are expecting more charges in the coming weeks.

“The public has a democratic right to protest peacefully in this country, and thousands of people continue to do just that on a regular basis without breaking terrorism laws.

“However, Palestine Action is now a proscribed terrorist organisation and those who choose to show support for the group will be subject to criminal proceedings under the Terrorism Act.

“When protest conduct crosses the line from lawful activity into criminality, we have a duty to enforce the law.

“People should consider the real-life consequences of choosing to support Palestine Action, and ahead of the weekend, we continue to urge people to think very carefully about their actions at protests.”