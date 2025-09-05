Farage tells members to expect election in next two years as Rayner quits

Nigel Farage has told activists to expect a general election in the next two years, as he told the Reform UK conference that successes in the last 12 months are only the beginning.

The Reform leader struck a triumphant tone as he gave an ebullient speech to members at the event in Birmingham.

Mr Farage said the party was on track to enter government, as he announced it was setting up an internal department to prepare for office.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage arrives on stage during the party’s annual conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The party’s former chairman Zia Yusuf will become its head of policy.

He took to the stage earlier than expected, minutes after Labour politician Angela Rayner resigned from her position as deputy prime minister.

He said the Government was on the brink of falling apart and amid challenges from the Green Party and a party led by Jeremy Corbyn and Zara Sultana, he believed the country could go to the polls to elect a new government within two years.

Mr Farage said: “We’re used to hearing stories of splits in the Conservative Party. We’re about to witness a big rift in the Labour Party, too.”

He added: “Before long, there’ll be Labour MPs that reckon they’ve got a better chance on the (Mr Corbyn) sectarian ticket… they’ve got a better chance of being re-elected under that ticket, under Corbyn, than they do under Sir Keir.”

He went on: “I think there is every chance now of a general election happening in 2027.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and former high-profile Conservative Nadine Dorries, who defected to Reform UK, speak during the party’s annual conference (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Farage also welcomed former Conservative culture secretary Nadine Dorries on stage after the former I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here contestant announced her defection on the eve of the conference.

He said it would address a perceived weakness in the party that it lacked experience in government, as he announced Mr Yusuf’s appointment.

Mr Farage said: “In order to get all these policies brought together under one roof – and it’s a massive workload – I’m going to ask (Mr Yusuf), from this day, to be our head of policy to bring all of this together.

“I will, in the next few weeks, open up a new department within the party, leaning on the experience that Nadine (Dorries) and others have – and others will come.

“Others with experience will come. Don’t worry about that, and we will open a department for preparing for government so that when we win, we can hit the ground running.”