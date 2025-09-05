Equal longest summer riots sentence for man who stoked fire outside hotel

A 32-year-old man who fuelled a fire set outside a hotel housing more than 200 asylum seekers has been given a sentence which equals the longest handed down following the rioting in August 2024.

Matthew Crossland was jailed for nine years when he was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, South Yorkshire Police confirmed.

The force said Crossland was caught on CCTV throwing planks of wood and bricks at both the hotel and officers protecting the Holiday Inn Express, in Rotherham, on August 4 last year.

Matthew Crossland (South Yorkshire Police)

Body worn footage from officers inside the hotel captured Crossland’s abusive behaviour as he launched missiles towards police.

A spokesman said Crossland was finally captured adding wood to a fire before removing a face covering he had worn to attempt to conceal his identity.

Crossland, of Everill Gate Lane, Wombwell, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life.

More than 100 men have now been convicted for their role in the mob violence outside the hotel, which was besieged for around 12 hours.

Police officers and the hotel itself were pelted with missiles as more than 200 asylum seekers and 22 staff were trapped inside.

At one point, the rioters smashed their way into the building and a burning wheelie-bin was pushed against a fire door.

A total of 64 officers were injured in the violence along with police horses and a dog.

Two other men – Thomas Birley, 27, and Levi Fishlock, 31 – have also been jailed for nine years at Sheffield Crown Court for similar offending to Crossland in relation to the fire outside the hotel.