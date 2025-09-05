Colin Smyth MSP due in court later in September

Suspended Scottish Labour MSP Colin Smyth has been told to attend court later this month after he was charged in connection with alleged possession of indecent images.

The South Scotland MSP was arrested on Tuesday August 5, prompting his suspension from the party.

A provisional court date has been set for September 24 at Dumfries Sheriff Court.

It is understood he also faces a charge in relation to allegations a hidden camera was placed in toilets inside the Scottish Parliament, which he has strongly denied.

He was first elected as an MSP in 2016 and returned to Holyrood again at the 2021 election.

The MSP is now listed as an Independent on the Scottish Parliament website.

His Holyrood pass was deactivated on Thursday August 28.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “A standard prosecution report has been received by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service from Police Scotland in relation to a 52-year-old man.”