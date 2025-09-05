Climate protesters removed from Reform conference after heckling Nigel Farage

Three climate protesters were carried out of the Reform UK party conference after shouting at Nigel Farage while he was on stage.

The protesters from Climate Resistance, a group calling for the government to tax the super-rich to fund public services and climate action, had planned to interrupt the Reform UK leader and Clacton MP during his keynote speech.

But he delivered it several hours earlier than originally planned after Angela Rayner resigned from the government.

A protester is removed from an address by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during the party’s annual conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

They staged their protest as Mr Farage returned later to appear with special guest Preston Manning, the founder of Canada’s now-defunct Reform party.

Climate Resistance targeted Mr Farage to accuse him of working for super-rich donors, such as property tycoon Nick Candy.

“You work for billionaires!” one shouted at Mr Farage.

Another said he was “paid by the super-rich to scapegoat migrants”.

Mr Farage paused to say: “Off you go, mate…boring!”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (Jacob King/PA)

One shouted “f*** the fascists” and “tax the rich” as security guards carried her out.

The audience chanted “out out out” and booed her.

Sam Simons, spokesperson for Climate Resistance, said: “Farage will go on national TV and say how he cares about the people in the UK, and then vote to keep us from getting our sick pay.

“This grifter will scapegoat anyone just so we don’t talk about the oil barons and billionaire property tycoons who fund him.

“It’s really about keeping everyone so divided and downtrodden that we won’t even have time to think about taxing the super-rich.”

A protester is removed from an address by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during the party’s annual conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Simons added: “Meanwhile, the super-rich are fanning the flames of climate collapse with their lavish lifestyles, and exploiting people and the planet for profit.

“The top 10% in the UK hold more wealth than all the rest of us combined, and pollute far more than ordinary people.

“The majority of Britain wants a wealth tax. It’s time to tax the super-rich and finally do what Reform never would: fund our schools, our hospitals, our climate and our futures.”