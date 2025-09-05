Bodycare: Locations of 32 stores to close
Bodycare has announced the closure of 32 of its UK stores after the company collapsed into administration.
The high street retailer, which sells health and beauty products, appointed administrators from Interpath on Friday after facing a shortfall of funding and pressure from its creditors.
It means 115 of its stores will remain open as normal while the future of the chain is assessed, including potentially looking for a buyer.
However, the 32 store closures mean 450 employees have been redundant.
These are the locations of Bodycare stores that are closing with immediate effect:
Beverley, Yorkshire
Cameron Toll, Scotland
Cannock, Staffordshire
Clydebank, Scotland
Cramlington, Northumberland
Croydon, London
Darwen, Lancashire
Dumfries, Scotland
Edinburgh, Scotland
Erdington, West Midlands
Falkirk, Scotland
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire
Kirkcaldy, Scotland
Loughborough, Leicestershire
Lytham St Annes, Lancashire
Macclesfield, Cheshire
Maidstone, Kent
Morecambe, Lancashire
Newport, Wales
Northfield, West Midlands
Paisley, Scotland
Parkhead, Scotland
Perth, Scotland
Port Talbot, Wales
Rhyl, Wales
Royton, Greater Manchester
Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire
Stourbridge, West Midlands
Tamworth, Staffordshire
West Bromwich, West Midlands
Wood Green, London
Wrexham, Wales