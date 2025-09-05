Bodycare: Locations of 32 stores to close

Bodycare has announced the closure of 32 of its UK stores after the company collapsed into administration.

The high street retailer, which sells health and beauty products, appointed administrators from Interpath on Friday after facing a shortfall of funding and pressure from its creditors.

It means 115 of its stores will remain open as normal while the future of the chain is assessed, including potentially looking for a buyer.

However, the 32 store closures mean 450 employees have been redundant.

These are the locations of Bodycare stores that are closing with immediate effect: