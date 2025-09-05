Angela Rayner quits Government after standards probe into tax affairs

Angela Rayner has resigned from Government following an investigation into her tax affairs by Sir Keir Starmer’s independent standards adviser.

Sir Laurie Magnus said Ms Rayner had “acted with integrity and with a dedicated and exemplary commitment to public service” but concluded she breached the ministerial code after she underpaid stamp duty on her seaside flat.

Ms Rayner told the Prime Minister in a letter that “I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice” and took “full responsibility for this error” as she resigned as Deputy Prime Minister, Housing Secretary and deputy leader of the Labour Party.

She had faced mounting pressure to stand down over recent days after admitting she underpaid stamp duty on the £800,000 flat she bought in Hove earlier this year.

Ms Rayner paid £40,000 less of the surcharge on the property than she should have, as she claimed it was her main home rather than a second home.

Sir Laurie said in his letter to the Prime Minister: “She believed that she relied on the legal advice she had received, but unfortunately did not heed the caution contained within it, which acknowledged that it did not constitute expert tax advice and which suggested that expert advice be sought.

“I am conscious of the acute challenges ministers face – perhaps uniquely – in managing the demands of their personal lives and their public responsibilities.

“However, the responsibility of any taxpayer for reporting their tax returns and settling their liabilities rests ultimately with themselves.”

In a resignation letter on Friday, Ms Rayner said: “I have long believed that people who serve the British public in government must always observe the highest standards, and while the Independent Adviser has concluded that I acted in good faith and with honesty and integrity throughout, I accept that I did not meet the highest standards in relation to my recent property purchase.

“I would like to take this opportunity to repeat that it was never my intention to do anything other than pay the right amount.”