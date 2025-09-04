Train drivers at CrossCountry vote to strike

Train drivers at CrossCountry are to strike in a dispute over issues including terms and conditions.

Members of Aslef will walk out on October 3 and refuse to work non-contractual overtime from September 21.

The union said the dispute was over the company’s “persistent refusal” to adhere to negotiated agreements.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan, said: “Whatever some people think, we do not ballot for industrial action, or take strike action, lightly.

“Because we believe in Britain’s railways, we do not wish to inconvenience passengers and our members do not want to lose money.

“We only walk out when we have been pushed too far by a belligerent management, and that’s what’s happened here. When we make agreements, we stick by them.

“This company doesn’t. That’s why we are taking strike action.

“Passengers need to know it’s the result of bad managers, acting in bad faith, that they will not be able to travel as and when they would wish.”

Nine out of 10 Aslef members at CrossCountry voted in favour of strikes, with 96% backing other forms of industrial action.

Aslef has 632 members at CrossCountry.