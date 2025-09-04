Small boat smugglers sedating children for crossings, says solicitor general

People smugglers involved in organising small boat crossings across the English Channel are sedating children for the journey, the Government has said.

Solicitor general Lucy Rigby said ministers were determined to clamp down on the issue as criminal gangs were putting people in danger.

Ms Rigby said she had spoken to lawyers from the Crown Prosecution Service who told her smugglers were attempting to make children more cooperative as they cross between France and England.

A baby feeding bottle on the beach in Gravelines, France in July, after being dropped as people thought to be migrants continue to scramble for small boats in a bid to reach the UK (Gareth Fuller/PA)

She said: “I’ve heard from CPS prosecutors about the deplorable actions that these smugglers take. Not only facilitating very young children being aboard the boats, but even sedating them to ensure that they are compliant during the crossing.”

Home Office figures show it has been more than a week since the last migrants arrived in small boats on UK shores.

The last boats crossed on August 26.

More than 29,000 migrants have come to Britain on the crafts this year.

The first returns of migrants who have come to Britain in small boats will take place this month, the Home Secretary said earlier this week.

The “one in, one out” pilot scheme will see the UK send migrants who crossed the Channel back to France, in exchange for those who apply and are approved to come to the UK.

The minister was responding to Labour MP Alex Ballinger (Halesowen) who said his Black Country constituents were concerned about the issue.

Mr Ballinger said: “They are calling for swift and tough action against the people smugglers responsible for these dangerous crossings that are putting the lives of women and children at risk.

“Can the solicitor general outline how she is supporting this action?”

Mr Rigby replied: “(He) is right, the dangers that people face, particularly children when they cross the Channel are extremely grave and this Government is absolutely determined to break the business model of the people smugglers, that way protecting our borders and stopping lives, including young lives, being put in such danger.”

The Government’s wider record on stopping small boat crossings was criticised by the Conservatives.

Mr Rigby had told MPs the Government had removed 35,000 illegal migrants, and increased the number of deported failed asylum seekers by 30%.

Prosecutions for facilitating illegal migration into the UK have risen by 67%, she added.

She said: “Anyone involved in the vile trade of people smuggling will be met with the full force of the law.”

She continued: “I contrast our approach with that of the party opposite who have, of course, left us with this borders crisis and with Reform who are happy to stoke anger but have absolutely no answers.”

The two parties, along with Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats will debate migration on Sky News on September 10.

However Tory shadow solicitor general Helen Grant said: “I completely disagree with what the solicitor general has said about the last government’s record in this area.

“I do think it’s a bit rich in terms of what she’s said in view of her Government’s record in the last 12 months.”