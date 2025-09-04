Sir James Dyson unveils new products including AI-backed robot vacuum

Consumer technology giant Dyson is to launch a robotic vacuum with AI stain detection as part of its 11-strong range of new products aimed at helping households.

Sir James Dyson also unveiled “the world’s slimmest vacuum cleaner” as part of the company’s latest raft of products at an event in Berlin.

The entrepreneur said his latest launch includes a range of “new formats” alongside “re-engineered” versions of previous Dyson products.

Dyson unveiled the company’s new Dyson Spot and Scrub AI robot vacuum, which it said has been engineered to clean both wet and dry floors.

The vacuum is equipped with “AI stain detection” to allow it identify dirt in the home before cleaning while also avoiding obstacles.

Other new products included the clean and wash hygiene cleaner, V16 piston animal vacuum cleaner and Hushjet purifier compact.

The company also showcased the previously announced PencilVac – dubbed the “world’s slimmest vacuum”.

It said the PencilVac, which has a diameter of 38mm, will be launched in the UK early next year.

Sir James Dyson said: “Over the years we have re-imagined the format of products through design, technology and state-of-the-art research.

“Developing new technology motors, heaters, separation systems and aerodynamics has enabled us to radically change the format yet make high-performing products.

“We invented the cyclonic no-loss-of-suction vacuum, the high-speed motor, cord-free stick format, robotic vision navigation, the bladeless fan, Airblade hand drier and the ultra high-speed digital Supersonic hair dryer.

“Today we are introducing new formats together with re-engineered Dyson products.”