Public appeal issued after inmate absconds from prison

Police are appealing to the public for information after an inmate absconded from a Suffolk prison.

Suffolk Police said Francis Edwards, 39, was reported missing on Wednesday after he was absent at a prison roll call at HM Prison Hollesley Bay.

He is serving a three-year and two-month sentence for burglary and theft offences. He is described as Caucasian, five-foot-11 inches tall, medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Edwards also has a scar on his upper right arm.

Anyone with information on Edwards’ whereabouts, or believe they may have seen him, is urged to call Suffolk Police on 101.