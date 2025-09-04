Prime Minister condemns graffiti outside Angela Rayner’s flat

Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have condemned graffiti outside the Deputy Prime Minister’s seaside flat in Hove.

The word “bitch” along with a much larger sign saying “tax evader!” have been pictured on a white wall on the outside of the home, after Ms Rayner admitted underpaying stamp duty on the property.

Ms Rayner’s spokesperson has called the vandalism “totally unjustifiable and beyond the pale” and said it is a matter for the police.

Across the road from her seafront flat, “Tax evader Rayner” and “Rayner tax avoidance” have been graffitied on construction chipboard.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “Some of you may have seen the photos of the vandalism of the Deputy Prime Minister’s home this morning.

“The Prime Minister condemns this vandalism in the strongest possible terms.

“Whatever scrutiny our parliamentarians may face, it is appalling that their private homes should be targeted in this way.”

Similar graffiti has also been daubed on the pavement close to the front of the property.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner arrives in Downing Street for a Cabinet meeting (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Deputy Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: “This vandalism to residents’ homes is totally unjustifiable and beyond the pale.

“Neither Angela nor her neighbours deserve to be subjected to harassment and intimidation.

“It will rightly be a matter for the police to take action as they deem appropriate.”

Local residents in Hove have been coming to inspect the graffiti on Thursday morning.

Sussex Police has been contacted for comment.