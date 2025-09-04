Man who groomed and raped two teenage girls in Rotherham jailed for 19 years

A man who groomed and raped two young girls in Rotherham more than 20 years ago has been jailed for 19 years.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Obaidullah Omari, 46, from Sheffield, targeted the vulnerable girls, who were aged between 13 and 14 at the time of the abuse.

Omari, who was in his 20s at the time, gave the girls alcohol and drugs before abusing them between 2003 and 2004.

The jury found that Omari raped the first girl multiple times at two locations – his house in Eastwood, and in his car.

They also found him guilty of raping the second girl on one occasion.

Both victims came forward to Operation Stovewood more than 20 years after the abuse took place, providing their accounts to officers who then went on to arrest Omari in 2019.

Omari was found guilty of three counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault after a two-week trial.

He was found not guilty of one count of raping a child under 13, relating to the second victim.

His co-defendant, Shafakit Hussain, 46, from Rotherham, was found not guilty of three counts of rape in relation to the second victim.

Omari is one of 48 people convicted as part of the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) Operation Stovewood, which is looking into child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

After the sentencing on Thursday, NCA senior investigating officer Alan Hastings said: “Today Omari begins an appropriately substantial prison sentence for the sexual offences he committed against two girls more than 20 years ago.

“The victims demonstrated immense courage both in reporting Omari’s crimes and in giving evidence against him.

“I’m pleased that Operation Stovewood has been able to secure justice for the women and I hope Omari’s conviction helps them move forward with their lives.

“I encourage victims of child sexual abuse to report it to police, no matter how long ago the offending took place.”

Opening the trial to jurors last month, prosecutor Matthew Bean said both girls were “the product of fractured or failing families” and were being looked after in the care system.