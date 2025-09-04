Man and woman charged over Dundee girl weapon incident

A man and a woman have been charged over an incident in Dundee involving a girl allegedly brandishing weapons in the street.

Police had previously charged a 12-year-old girl with being in possession of offensive weapons following the incident in the Lochee area of the city.

On Thursday, officers announced two more people had been charged over the incident.

Police Scotland did not state the ages of those charged or the nature of the charges.

The force reiterated its call for members of the public to avoid sharing misinformation about the case.

Elon Musk is among those who have shared posts online making claims about the incident (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Videos of the incident have been widely shared on social media with claims around it being shared by billionaire Tesla owner Elon Musk and far right-wing activist Tommy Robinson.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Following extensive enquiries, a man and a woman have been charged in connection with an incident in St Ann Lane in Dundee, which was reported around 7.40pm on Saturday, August 23.

“The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A girl, previously charged with being in possession of offensive weapons, will be referred to the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration and the Procurator Fiscal.

“Members of the public are again urged not to share misinformation about this incident or speculate on the circumstances.”

First Minister John Swinney has said he is concerned about the sharing of misinformation online connected to the incident in Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA)

Last week, the First Minister intervened to warn people against spreading false information about the incident.

He accused Mr Musk, the world’s richest man, of spreading “misinformation” in an attempt to try and “undermine” the social “cohesion” in Scottish communities, which he said was “totally and utterly unacceptable”.

He condemned the “deliberate disinformation” he said was being used to “stoke up fear and alarm” around the country.