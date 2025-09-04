Irish deputy premier speaks to ‘brave’ Irishwoman who was kidnapped in Haiti

Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris has spoken to an Irishwoman who was kidnapped in Haiti after her release.

Gena Heraty, who is from Westport in Co Mayo, was one of eight hostages – including a three-year-old child – who were kidnapped from an orphanage in Kenscoff on August 3.

Ms Heraty oversees the orphanage, which is run by the humanitarian organisation Nos Petits Freres et Soeurs (Our Little Brothers and Sisters).

It was confirmed last week that all of the hostages had been released.

“Last night I had the pleasure of speaking to Gena Heraty,” Mr Harris said in a statement.

“I am relieved and inspired after my conversation with her.

“Gena’s courage and commitment are boundless. She is someone of extraordinary bravery, unwavering commitment to peace, and decades of dedication to Haiti’s most vulnerable.

“She asked me to tell people to pray for Haiti and for peace.

“I am so glad that brighter days lie ahead for her and her family.”