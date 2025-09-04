Former patients of Neil Hopper worry their surgery was unnecessary – law firm

Patients of NHS surgeon Neil Hopper – who deliberately froze his legs to result in their amputation – are now concerned they may have unnecessarily undergone life-changing surgery.

Hopper, 49, appeared before Truro Crown Court on Thursday afternoon where he admitted five charges and was jailed for 32 months.

He accepted gaining £466,653.81 from insurers by falsely claiming his leg injuries – resulting in amputation in 2019 – were not self-inflicted.

His guilty pleas also related to the purchase of three videos from The EunuchMaker website, showing genital mutilation.

Hopper worked at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust from 2013 until he was suspended from duty in March 2023, following his initial arrest.

Neil Hopper has been jailed for 32 months (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

He was suspended from the medical register in December 2023.

In statements issued on Thursday, police and hospital bosses stressed that the charges did not relate to his professional work.

However, former patients of Hopper – including some who underwent amputations – have contacted South West-based medical negligence firm Enable Law.

They say they are concerned about the treatment they received from Hopper, in light of the criminal charges brought against him.

Mike Bird, partner at Enable Law, said the case had caused “shock and grave concern” among his former patients.

“Some have had life-changing surgery and are now worried it was not really needed,” Mr Bird said.

“While we understand that RCHT have said that the charges do not relate to his professional conduct and there is apparently no evidence suggesting any risk to patients, this is such a serious situation that there must be a rigorous public investigation.

“It is no wonder that patients of Mr Hopper want to know whether they received the right treatment from this surgeon in the light of these charges and his suspension.

“The patients we are advising want answers and above all, want to know that the Trust is doing all it can to investigate and support them.”

Hopper worked at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust from 2013 until he was suspended from duty in March 2023 (PA)

Enable Law is also working with the Limbless Association, a charity which supports amputees.

Mr Bird stressed that for patients and their families, there had to be “a proper independent investigation, conducted openly and transparently”.

“We want to work with the Trust to make sure there is proper scrutiny and accountability, and that patients are protected,” he added.

“We are also strongly recommending that the Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust immediately puts in place psychological and medical support and works with Limbless Association experts to manage patient communication.”

Speaking after Hopper was sentenced, Jim Pearce, assistant chief constable at Devon and Cornwall Police, said officers had begun an investigation in February 2023.

Police worked closely with the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust and General Medical Council throughout, he confirmed.

“It should be noted that at this stage none of the criminal charges related to Hopper’s professional conduct with no risk to patients he treated in his work at the hospital identified during the current police investigation,” Mr Pearce said.

Hopper was suspended from the medical register in December 2023 (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A spokesperson for the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust said staff had been provided with counselling and support following the case.

They said: “While the details of the charges are shocking, it is important to stress that the convictions do not relate to Mr Hopper’s professional conduct.

“During a thorough and painstaking police investigation there were no links found to any patients he treated during his work.”

The trust said Hopper had worked at the trust from 2013 until his suspension in March 2023, which happened immediately after his arrest.

In 2023, reviews of surgical treatment carried out by Hopper at the trust’s hospital were carried out. These included a clinician who reviewed surgical decisions made by Hopper’s team.

“We want to reassure the public that our exhaustive investigations have found no evidence whatsoever to indicate any risk or harm to patients at our hospitals,” the spokesperson said.

They urged former patients with questions or concerns to contact the trust’s patient experience team.

A spokesperson for the General Medical Council (GMC) said: “Mr Hopper has been interim restricted from practising since April 2023, so a police investigation could take place. Mr Hopper has been sentenced to 32 months’ imprisonment.

“Any doctor who is convicted of a criminal offence will be referred to a medical practitioners’ tribunal, which will consider the evidence against the doctor and decide on the appropriate action.”