Five receive treatment as 60 firefighters tackle flat blaze

Five people have received treatment from paramedics after a semi-detached flat caught fire in north-west London.

London Fire Brigade said around 60 firefighters and eight engines responded to the blaze on Christchurch St, Kilburn after midnight.

The blaze took hold of the first floor and the roof of a semi-detached property of two floors that had been converted into flats, firefighters said.

Five people escaped the property before the brigade arrived and were treated by the London Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Emergency services received the first of 18 calls after 12.30am on Thursday.

Crews from West Hampstead, North Kensington, Willesden and surrounding stations are on the scene.