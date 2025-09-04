Father Ted creator Linehan’s trans activist posts were ‘oppressive’, court told

Father Ted creator Graham Linehan’s posts about a transgender activist were “oppressive” and “vindictive”, a court has heard.

The 57-year-old Irish comedy writer appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he faces trial accused of harassing transgender activist Sophia Brooks.

He has denied one count of harassing the activist on social media between October 11 and October 27 last year and a further charge of criminal damage of her mobile phone on October 19 last year.

Before going into court, the writer posed with a sandwich board-style sign which said on one side “There’s no such thing as a ‘transgender child’”, and on the other, “Keep men out of women’s sports”.

Graham Linehan wore a sandwich board-style sign as he arrived at court (Ben Whitley/PA)

Prosecutor Julia Faure Walker said Linehan posted about the activist “relentlessly”.

She said: “These posts were not merely irritating or annoying, but rather oppressive and unacceptable, thereby crossing the threshold into harassment.

“These posts were not provoked by Ms Brooks online in respect of anything she had done to Graham Linehan.”

Ms Faure Walker added: “The purpose of the posts was clearly not merely to relay events, to express political opinion, to criticise, to help identify perpetrators or to try to solve any crime.

“Nor is it a case that these posts merely presented ideas that may shock, disturb or offend.

“Rather, they were verbally abusive and vindictive and reflected Mr Linehan’s deep disliking of Ms Brooks.”

Linehan, wearing a white shirt, grey jacket and dark trousers, appeared in the dock at the court on Thursday and spoke to confirm his identity.