Death penalty for ‘sabotage’ of defence sites by activists ruled out by minister

Restoring the death penalty for attacks on defence sites is “not on the table”, a minister has insisted after the targeting of facilities by pro-Palestine activists.

Labour frontbencher Lord Coaker made clear the Government’s position as the actions of some protesters were branded in Parliament “de facto sabotage”.

Tory shadow defence minister Baroness Goldie pointed out arson at a naval dockyard remained a capital offence until 1971 and questioned whether the current criminal law was adequate.

The exchange in the House of Lords came as the Government was pressed over the impact of demonstrations being mounted against the UK defence industry amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

In July, Palestine Action was banned as a terrorist group after it claimed responsibility for vandalising two planes at RAF Brize Norton on June 20, causing £7 million of damage.

The Home Secretary also highlighted attacks carried out at Thales defence factory in Glasgow in 2022, Instro Precision in Kent and Elbit Systems UK in Bristol in 2024.

The proscription means that membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Lady Goldie argued the attacks on sites were “de facto sabotage of our critical defence capability”.

She added: “In Napoleonic times, setting fire to a naval dockyard was construed as such and punishable by death, which was abolished only by the Criminal Damage Act 1971.

“Does the minister agree that any sabotage activity of the type described is profoundly serious, and is he satisfied that the criminal law is adequate to deal with the appropriate charge and penalty in such grave circumstances?”

Responding, Lord Coaker said: “I know that the British media are always concerned with accuracy, so let me start my remarks by saying that, whatever I say now, we have no intention of restoring the death penalty, so let’s get that out of the way first.

“Whatever review may or may not take place, that is not on the table.”

He added: “But she a makes an important point. This is a very serious matter.

“That’s why we’ve proscribed Palestine Action. That’s why we will take the action necessary to protect our defence industry and to stop intimidation and do all we can to support our world-leading industry.

“And we will always continue to discuss with our Home Office colleagues and with others across government whether more needs to be done.

“But let’s be clear, there is legitimate protest, and that is perfectly acceptable, but some of the things that have gone on are totally unacceptable.”

Earlier, Lord Coaker told peers: “The Ministry of Defence tracks risks to the defence sector as part of its routine monitoring and supply chain resilience.

“Some UK defence companies have faced costs and disruption due to criminal damage and staff intimidation by groups such as Palestine Action.

“We are working with the police to address these offences and mitigate future risks.

“While individual businesses have been affected, the overall impact on defence has been limited, with no significant effects reported on the defence supply chain or the reputation of our world-leading defence industry.”

Former Labour MP Lord Austin of Dudley, who quit the party under Jeremy Corbyn over antisemitism, said: “The defence industry is vital to our national security and to our economy, not least when we must do more to increase support for Ukraine.

“It provides thousands of highly skilled and well-paid jobs. We’ve got to stand up for it, and we’ve got to support it and the people who work in this industry.

“It isn’t just buildings and equipment that have been attacked. Workers have been intimidated, police officers have been injured as extremist groups have smashed their way into factories, and this isn’t peaceful protest, it’s a violent national campaign.

“So will the Government put in place a robust strategy to support the defence sector and get the people responsible for these attacks before the courts more quickly, as they were able to do with other examples of public disorder?”

In reply Lord Coaker said: “It is totally unacceptable for people to act in the way that they have.

“There is legitimate protest, which this country is proud to facilitate, but we are not going to allow our bases to be broken into, people to be intimidated and protest to stray into the realms of illegality and violence, and none of us in this chamber would accept that.

“That’s why we’ve proscribed Palestine Action. That’s why we see people before the courts and we work strongly with the Home Office, with the police and with others, to ensure that those who think they can do that will face the full force of the law.”