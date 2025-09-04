Daughter of man murdered in Loyalist feud ‘disappointed’ at progress to inquest

The daughter of a man killed during a Loyalist feud 25 years ago has expressed her disappointment at progress towards an inquest.

Tracey Coulter spoke through her counsel during a review hearing in the inquest into the deaths of her father John Coulter, 46, known as Jackie, along with Robert Mahood, 48.

The two men were shot dead outside a bookmakers on the Crumlin Road in north Belfast on August 21 2000 during a feud between loyalist paramilitary groups the UDA/Ulster Freedom Fighters and the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).

The family of Jackie Coulter follow his coffin down the Crumlin Road after his funeral service at home in St Mary’s Court, Belfast in 2000 (PA)

While legacy inquests were halted last year following the previous Government’s controversial Legacy Act, this case was not affected as these deaths did not occur within the defined period of the Troubles.

A review hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday morning heard of work ongoing by the PSNI, Ministry of Defence and the Police Ombudsman to disseminate sensitive and non-sensitive material for the inquest.

A meeting is set to take place between legal representatives.

Stephen Toal KC, acting for Ms Coulter, said she wanted to express gratitude to the coroner and the Coroner’s Office for all their work so far.

However, he said she is disappointed with progress.

“This murder has dominated her life for the last 25 years,” he said, adding she would be grateful for any steps the coroner could take to see the inquest be heard as soon as possible.

Mr Justice Rooney, who is coroner in the case, responded: “Rest assured I will be doing everything I can.”

He expressed hope that the meeting between the legal representatives will move things forward.

Another review hearing is planned to take place on September 24.