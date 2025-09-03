Woman arrested after threats against Simon Harris released

A woman who was arrested after recent online threats to Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris has been released.

The woman, in her 30s, was arrested on Tuesday.

On Wednesday gardai said she was released without charge and a file was being prepared for the director of public prosecutions.

Earlier this week the Tanaiste said he had received “direct threats” at the weekend, targeting his family.

“Threatening children is despicable,” he said on Monday

“It is cowardice and it is a line that no decent society should tolerate being crossed.

“I will not be commenting further at this time on any ongoing Garda investigation.”

The Fine Gael leader has received threats before, including through social media and a phoned bomb threat.

Protests have also been held outside his home, where his wife and children live.