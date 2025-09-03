Weight-loss jabs: Wes Streeting pledges to do more to stop people being ‘priced out’

Wes Streeting has pledged to do more to prevent people being “priced out” of accessing weight-loss jabs.

The Health Secretary said he wanted more people to get the drugs on the NHS after the manufacturer of Mounjaro, dubbed the King Kong of weight-loss jabs, said it was putting up prices in the private sector.

The 10-year plan for the NHS pledges to expand access to weight-loss services and treatments and bring them closer to where people live and work.

This could mean making jabs available “on the high street, or at any out-of-town shopping centre” or via digital services, according to the plan.

Mr Streeting told BBC Breakfast on Wednesday the jabs “have been hugely impactful, and the evidence is really encouraging about the impact on obesity and loads of other health conditions that are linked to obesity”, though people “do need to still make changes in terms of their nutrition” and be “fit and active”.

He said he was “really concerned” about the rising costs of the jabs “and those who might benefit but can’t afford them are being left out”.

He added: “That goes against my principles, the Labour Government’s principles and the principles of the NHS, because we decided back in 1948 in the aftermath of the Second World War that healthcare should be based on need and not the ability to pay.

“And so the fact that you’ve got some people who can afford them privately getting it, and others who can’t being left behind, is wrong, and that is why I’m determined to widen access via the NHS, where we are also making sure there are the right controls in place, so that only people who need them are diagnosed, and that there’s the wraparound support.”

He said that “while I’m very enthusiastic about these jabs”, there were also issues to consider about positive body image and eating disorders.

“So this is a nuanced debate, but I am concerned about people being priced out, I am concerned about access,” he said.

“And just to reassure people, one of the things that we did with the NHS deal that we signed was get a good price for the NHS, that’s unaffected.

“It’s the private price that’s going up, but I know I’ve got more work to do to make sure that people who need and would benefit from these jabs can access them via the NHS, because that is the right thing to do.”

The company behind Mounjaro has offered a discounted deal to UK suppliers which is expected to limit the price increase to consumers from this month.

Eli Lilly said in August it was putting up the list price of the drug by as much as 170%, which could have meant the cost of the highest dose going up from £122 to £330 per month.

However, it has since been reported that the highest dose will be be sold to suppliers for £247.50.

Eli Lilly originally said the UK price of Mounjaro had to increase to be more in line with higher prices in Europe and the US.

Estimates suggest about 90% of people on weight-loss jabs pay for them privately online and via high street pharmacies.