Two West Midlands women arrested over ‘racial abuse’ during Sky News interview

Two women have been arrested by police investigating racial abuse shouted by passers-by during an Sky News interview in Warwickshire.

A police statement said the suspects, from Nuneaton, were arrested on Wednesday as part of an investigation into an interaction between several members of the public which was widely shared on social media and in the news.

The statement added: “The footage saw members of the public subjected to racial abuse, with one reportedly being pushed.

“A 30-year-old woman from Nuneaton has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

“A second woman from Nuneaton, aged 43, has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and of racially aggravated common assault.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The Sky News interview in Nuneaton was disrupted as a local businessman was being asked for his view of tensions in the community relating to the issue of asylum seekers.