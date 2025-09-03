TUC leader urges Government to show it is on the side of workers

A senior union leader is urging the Government to be “ambitious” and show it is on the side of workers as new research revealed huge support for a wealth tax to help rebuild public services.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said Labour should recognise the public mood for decent jobs, pay and working conditions.

He said TUC research shows significant support for a package of wealth taxes and taxes on financial institutions to fund public services and build a “fairer” country.

In an interview with the PA news agency ahead of the TUC Congress, which opens in Brighton on Sunday, Mr Nowak said Labour had inherited a “toxic” legacy from the previous Conservative governments.

“Public services have been decimated and Labour has a big job to rebuild them,” he said. “But Labour governments are best when they are ambitious, and they should now prove that every decision they make shows they are on the side of working people.

“After more than a decade of Tory neglect, this country is crying out for investment – in our schools, NHS and local services.

“The public overwhelmingly want investment to deliver better services right across the country – whether it’s cutting NHS waiting lists so patients can get the prompt treatment they need or funding schools so our kids have the right books and resources.

“They want fair taxes too. People have had it with a system where those with the broadest shoulders don’t pull their weight.

“The public are behind tax reform so that the wealthy, banks and gambling companies pay more – they know this will deliver better services and a fairer society.”

Mr Nowak praised the Government for bringing forward its Employment Rights Bill which he predicted will make huge improvements to the lives of workers, such as banning exploitative zero-hours contracts.

The move is a “clear dividing line” between the Government and other political parties such as Reform, he said.

“It is important that we get this over the line despite those voices calling for the provisions to be diluted,” he said. “Tackling zero-hours contracts and giving rights from the first day in a job are popular with the public, including those who live in Clacton.”

The TUC poll of more than 5,000 adults showed four out of five support a wealth tax package to help cut the NHS waiting list and to ensure schools have enough money for textbooks, equipment and basic repairs.

The union organisation said it believes voters would reward the Government if investment in public services was funded by wealth taxes.