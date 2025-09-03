Scottish SPCA workers balloted for strike action

Workers at the Scottish SPCA are being balloted for strike action in a dispute over pay.

Unite the union said members at the animal welfare charity have “emphatically rejected” a two-year pay offer which it says amounts to a “significant real terms pay cut”.

The union said the 2025 offer amounts on average to around 1.6% while a one-off payment has been tabled worth around 2%. In 2026, it said that only a 2% offer has been tabled.

Unite said its members at the Scottish SPCA include the veterinary team, animal rescue workers, inspectors who deal with animal neglect and rescue animals and helpline workers who deal with calls from the public.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Unite’s members are on the front line in ensuring the welfare of animals and people’s pets throughout Scotland. They deserve a fair pay deal not a real terms pay cut which will force them into poverty.

“We will support our members all the way in their fight to secure better jobs, pay and conditions at the SSPCA.”

The SSPCA has two main workplaces, in Dunfermline, Fife and Cardonald in Glasgow.

Unite said its members are also raising wider concerns about increased workloads and understaffing at the SSPCA which it said are having an impact on staff morale.

Billy Thomson, Unite industrial officer, said: “The work our SSPCA members do every day touches the lives of hundreds of thousands of people across Scotland and they deserve far better from their employer than a real terms pay cut.

“For years the workers have been poorly paid which has seen their standard of living decline.

“The SSPCA workers feel totally undervalued and utterly let down by management which is why we have no option but to go for strikes.”

The ballot of around 140 members opens on Wednesday September 3 and closes on September 17.

The Scottish SPCA has been approached for comment.