Queen presented with brooch to mark dedication to Army battalion

The Queen has been presented with an Army brooch to mark her dedication to a battalion ahead of the launch of a charity supporting its soldiers.

Camilla received the Mappin and Webb jewellery in recognition of her support for the 4th Battalion of The Ranger Regiment, which she represents as Royal Colonel.

When she was presented with the gift by the battalion’s commander officer, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Bairsto, she replied: “It’s so lovely, I’ll go and put it on.”

For the rest of the visit to the regiment’s barracks in Aldershot she wore the present, a gift from the regiment and the Worshipful Company of Carpenters, a livery company affiliated with 4 Ranger.

The Queen arrives on a visit to the 4th Battalion of The Ranger Regiment (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

She met some of the team behind the new Peregrine Fund, a welfare charity for The Ranger Regiment – which transitioned from The Rifles in 2021 – four battalions which are the core of the Army Special Operations Brigade.

Captain Marrion Hooman, regimental administration officer for 4 Ranger, said after chatting to the Queen: “This is a brand new charity within the military and we hope it goes on to support our rangers for many years to come. We’re looking to (provide) support with welfare, families and if they’re injured.

“She received the information very positively. These things need to be done, we need to look after our soldiers, we don’t know what will come, we don’t know what hardships they will face.”

The charity will be launched with a fundraising event later this month when supporters will be encouraged to join a 24-hour sporting challenge for as long as they want.

During her visit the Queen chatted to soldiers who have been deployed in Jordan and Lebanon, and told one serviceman: “You’re so lucky, I’ve always wanted to go to Lebanon.”

Camilla ended her visit by meeting the families of soldiers in the Rangers Tavern, a recreational area featuring a bar, where guests were treated to afternoon tea.