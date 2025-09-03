Population of England and Wales aged 100 and over hits new high
The Office for National Statistics said there were an estimated 15,330 centenarians alive last year.
The population of England and Wales aged 100 and over has reached a new high, after doubling in size in the past two decades, figures show.
There were an estimated 15,330 centenarians alive last year, up 4% from 14,800 in 2023, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The figure has jumped just over 100% in 20 years, having stood at 7,630 in 2004.
It is also up by more than a third (38%) in the past five years.
Much of this rapid growth is a legacy of the spike in babies born in the years immediately after the end of the First World War in 1918.
This led to a sharp rise in the number of people turning 100 in 2020 and 2021.
The volume of births started to drop in the early 1920s and this is reflected in a slowdown in recent years in the rate of increase in the number of people reaching 100, the ONS data shows.
There continues to be a large gap between females and males among centenarians in England and Wales.
Some 12,500 women were estimated to be 100 or over last year, compared with 2,830 men – the equivalent of 4.4 females for every one male.
However the gap has decreased over time and is now at its narrowest since comparable data began in 2002.
A decade ago in 2014, there were 5.7 female centenarians for every one male, while two decades ago in 2004 the figure was 8.1.