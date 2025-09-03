Playground in memory of Southport victims to be unveiled to classmates

A playground built as a “lasting legacy” to two victims of the Southport attack will be unveiled to their classmates as they return to school.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and Bebe King, six, who were both students at Churchtown Primary School in Southport, Merseyside, were killed along with seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, in the attack on the Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 last year.

Alice’s parents proposed a new playground for her school, and her father Sergio Aguiar ran the London Marathon to raise funds, along with school staff.

They initially had a target of £250,000 to carry out the work, but more than £370,000 was raised, and the excess funds will be split between charities.

On Wednesday, Alice and Bebe’s classmates will return for the new school year and see the area, which includes a library, performance space, play equipment, hideout spaces and artworks.

Headteacher Jinnie Payne said: “I’m delighted that after months of hard work and determination we have made the Churchtown playground a reality.

“Our children are going to love what has been achieved with the playground, which will serve as a lasting legacy for Alice and Bebe for generations to come.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the end result and would like to thank everyone in Southport and beyond for their amazing contributions to make the playground possible.”

Alice da Silva Aguiar (Merseyside Police/PA)

Jack Snowdon, director of estates and operations for the Endeavour Learning Trust, which runs the school, said: “The whole space is an active memorial. It’s a beautiful space of remembrance.”

He said he thought there would be some “shock and surprise” when the children arrived.

He added: “I think we’ll see a lot of smiling faces and I think they’ll just be really excited to get out there and explore the environment.”

An inscription on a shelter in the playground reads “In memory of Alice and Bebe, forever in our hearts” and another plaque says “Rooted in kindness, growing through hope”.

Alice and Bebe’s names also appear on heart-shaped plaques on a wall, surrounded by the names of their classmates.

As well as a new football pitch and climbing frames, a stage has been built complete with sound and light equipment, to be used by children who share the girls’ love of performance.

A cycle track has been installed in the early years playground, where Bebe learnt to ride a bike.

Bebe King (Merseyside Police/PA)

Murals painted on the walls of the playground by local artist Tony Wynne have a theme of hope, and one artwork shows three ballet dancers accompanied by words from a poem by pupil Della Potter.

He has also painted bees, butterflies and flowers behind a wooden den installed in memory of Bebe.

Another artwork, inspired by the children in Alice’s class, shows a stormy scene, with a lone wolf howling on a mountain, which merges into an image of a serene sea with a blossom tree and the words “peace”, “love” and “hope”.

Handprints of every child in the class are incorporated in a flower in the centre of the mural.

Mr Wynne, whose grandchildren attend the school, said: “This particular mural is the children’s vision and concept.

“We’ve got darkness on the left, it refers to sorrow, it refers to all those dark emotions, but then what happens is we see in the centre the flower of friendship and support and togetherness.”

He said the message of hope came from the children.

He added: “We can learn so much in the way children deal with things.”