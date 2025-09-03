Officials must ‘get off bums’ and quickly set up football regulator – Blunkett

Civil servants need to “get off their bums” and make sure a new independent football regulator is up and running this autumn amid the “unfolding Greek tragedy” at crisis-hit Sheffield Wednesday, former home secretary and club supporter David Blunkett has said.

The plea was made by the Labour peer and one-time MP in the South Yorkshire city after plans to establish a watchdog for the game became law.

Sheffield Wednesday has faced ongoing cash troubles under the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri, sparking protests by fans.

The Football Governance Act, which was signed off by the King in July, paves the way to set up the regulator which will oversee the top five tiers of the professional men’s game in England and have powers to ensure clubs are run in a financially sustainable manner.

It will also make clubs more accountable to fans while owners’ and directors’ tests will become statutory.

Responding to a question in the House of Lords on the implementation of the legislation, Labour frontbencher Baroness Twycross insisted “every effort” was being made to ensure the regulator was “up and running as soon as possible”.

Pressing the Government, Lord Blunkett said: “I declare an interest as a Sheffield Wednesday supporter.

“I think that members will understand why I am returning to the issue of what is unfolding as a Greek tragedy.

“The solidarity payments paid wages for August but a tragedy is unfolding in front of us.

“I make an appeal to the minister and to the Secretary of State to move beyond the normal speed with which the Civil Service works, which I remember very well.

“This is not a matter of the great phrase ‘working at pace’. It is about getting people off their bums and getting this regulator up and running this autumn. If we do not, the impact on the pyramid and the league will be considerable.”

Responding, Lady Twycross said: “He might observe that I did not use the term ‘working at pace’, which as it happens was in the original draft of my initial response.

“In all seriousness, though, we understand and share his concerns.

“We are keen for the current ownership to bring the issues facing Sheffield Wednesday – we do not underestimate them – to an appropriate resolution as quickly as possible.”

She also revealed her departmental colleague, sports minister Stephanie Peacock, is due to meet the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust on Monday.

Earlier, Lady Twycross told peers: “Every effort is being made to ensure that the independent football regulator is up and running as soon as possible. This includes consultation with industry and passing essential secondary legislation required for the regulator to carry out its functions.”

Former BBC chief Lord Birt questioned when David Kogan would be confirmed as chairman of the new regulator.

The media rights expert was named as the Government’s preferred candidate in April, and his appointment was endorsed by a cross-party committee of MPs.

But he has faced an inquiry into his appointment following the revelation he had donated money to both Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, as well as other Labour figures.

Lord Birt, an independent crossbencher, said: “The nomination of David Kogan as the new football regulator has been widely welcomed in football and beyond – his capability and deep knowledge of the game are well recognised.

“Mr Kogan’s appointment was first announced in April but four months later he is yet to be confirmed.”

Lady Twycross said: “I was delighted to see David Kogan endorsed as the Government’s preferred candidate for chair of the regulator.”

She added: “As members will be aware, the Commissioner for Public Appointments is conducting an inquiry into the process and DCMS (the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport) is co-operating fully. No conclusion has been reached at this stage and it would not be appropriate for me to comment further.”