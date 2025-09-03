Shropshire Star
Man in court in Oban after Palestine Action investigation

Anthony Harvey appeared at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

By contributor Neil Pooran, PA Scotland News Editor
Published
Supporting image for story: Man in court in Oban after Palestine Action investigation
A man has appeared in court (Danny Lawson/PA)

A man has appeared in court in Oban charged with a terrorism offence after a police investigation into “those involved in encouraging support for Palestine Action”.

Anthony Harvey appeared in private at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old, whose general address was given as London, faced a charge under Section 12 (3) of the Terrorism Act, which concerns the offence of addressing a private meeting to encourage support for a proscribed organisation.

No plea was entered and the case was committed for further examination.

Police Scotland had earlier said they had executed a warrant in Oban “as part of an ongoing investigation into those involved in encouraging support for Palestine Action”.

