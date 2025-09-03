Man, 18, charged with manslaughter after woman falls from block of flats

An 18-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and seven other offences, including kidnap, after a woman died after falling from a block of flats.

Emergency services were called to reports a woman had fallen from the address in Cuckmere Lane, Southampton, at around 2.45pm on Thursday, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

Tia Langdon, 25, from Southampton, was found at the scene with significant injuries. She later died in hospital on Friday.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police said that a man and woman had been at the address with Ms Langdon at the time of the incident.

Jaiden Hassan-Agard, of Stour Close, Southampton, was charged with manslaughter on Monday evening, the force said.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the man was British-born and identified as mixed white and black Caribbean.

The teenager was also charged with making threats to kill, false imprisonment and threatening with an offensive weapon in a private place in relation to Ms Langdon and the second woman at the address, as well as kidnap relating to the second alleged victim.

Hassan-Agard was remanded in custody to appear before Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.