‘Hundreds more’ to take part in mass protest against Palestine Action ban

Hundreds more people will take part in a demonstration against the ban on Palestine Action after five alleged supporters were arrested in dawn raids, organisers have said.

Defend Our Juries is planning demonstrations in London, Belfast and Edinburgh on Saturday, with an initial plan for 1,000 people to take part by holding signs saying “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”.

The group is now expecting hundreds more people to take part, after five alleged supporters were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of a terror offence.

A number of demonstrations have been held over the summer in which more than 700 people have been arrested and 115 charged.

On Wednesday film director Ken Loach was among speakers at a press conference held on Zoom about the planned demonstration, calling the ban on Palestine Action “absurd”.

Scriptwriter Paul Laverty, who has worked with Loach on several films, was arrested at a protest in Edinburgh, reportedly over a T-shirt he was wearing.

Loach said his long-time collaborator is “a brave opponent of injustice”.