Five more charged with inciting racial hatred at Aberdeen asylum hotel protest

Five more people have been charged over alleged hate crimes at a protest outside accommodation for asylum seekers in Aberdeen.

Police said the men, aged between 21 and 57, were arrested for allegedly inciting racial hatred under the Hate Crime Act during the protest in Links Road on Saturday August 2.

Three of the men, aged 57, 55 and 54, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday 21 August.

A 23-year-old man appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday August 27 while a 21-year-old man was released on undertaking to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday September 10.

Two other men, aged 37 and 39, were previously arrested and charged in connection with inciting racial hatred and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday August 21.

The 37-year-old was also arrested at the time in connection with an assault.