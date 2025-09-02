Woman arrested in probe into online threats against Irish politician

A woman has been arrested by Irish police investigating a report of threats against an elected representative.

The woman, who is aged in her 30s, was arrested on Tuesday in the probe into the recent online threats.

A Garda spokesperson said the woman was being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

They added the force would not be providing any further information at this time.

Deputy premier Simon Harris (PA)

Earlier this week, Tanaiste Simon Harris revealed he had received “direct threats” at the weekend targeting his family.

“Threatening children is despicable. It is cowardice and it is a line that no decent society should tolerate being crossed,” he said on Monday.

“I will not be commenting further at this time on any ongoing Garda investigation.”

The Fine Gael leader has received threats before, including through social media and a phoned bomb threat.

Protests have also been held outside his home, where his wife and children live.

Irish premier Micheal Martin condemned the threats as “unacceptable”.