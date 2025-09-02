Two men die and five others seriously injured in roundabout crash

Two men in their 20s have died and five other people are in hospital with serious injuries after a car crash on a roundabout in Essex.

The drivers of the two cars have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Essex Police said it was called to reports of a two-vehicle collision at the Rayleigh Spur roundabout on the A130, near Wickford, shortly after 4.15am on Monday.

One man died at the scene while the other victim died later in hospital.

Specialist officers are supporting both their families.

Two men from Barking, east London, aged 23 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving on Monday, the force said.

Both suspects have since been released on bail until November 20.

Police said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage relating to the incident should contact the force quoting incident 120 of 1 September, or contact independent charity @Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.