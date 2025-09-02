Southampton flat fall victim named amid murder investigation

A woman who died after falling from a block of flats in Southampton has been named by police, as a murder investigation into her death continues.

Emergency services were called to reports a woman had fallen from the flats in Cuckmere Lane shortly after 2.40pm on Thursday.

Tia Langdon, 25, from Southampton, was found at the scene with significant injuries after an incident occurred within one of the flats. She died in hospital on Friday.

Her family are being supported by specialist officers.

An 18-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday as part of the investigation, the force said.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident should speak with local officers, call 101 or report to the force online quoting incident number 44250389733.