Search for boy who is feared dead to continue in Dublin

A search for a boy in Dublin who has not been seen for several years will continue over coming days.

Gardai said they are investigating all of the circumstances around the disappearance and current whereabouts of the boy who would be seven years old if still alive.

Concerns for the boy were raised by the Child and Family Agency (Tusla) and reported to gardai on Friday.

A Garda satatement said: “The boy is last known to have resided at The Gallery Apartments, Donabate, Co Dublin.

“It has been a number of years since there has been any confirmed sighting of the boy, who would now be seven years of age.

“Following enquiries carried out by and information available to investigating gardai to date, An Garda Siochana has been unable to either locate the boy, identify any information on his current whereabouts or any evidence that he is currently alive.

“Investigating gardai believe that the boy is missing, presumed dead.”

On Monday, gardai took control of an area of open ground in Donabate, which will be the subject of a search in the coming days.

The statement added: “The Garda investigation is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) based out of an incident room established at Swords Garda Station.

“Gardai are appealing to anyone who has any information in connection with this investigation to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Children’s Minister Norma Foley said she is deeply concerned about the case (Niall Carson/PA)

The Minister for Children said on Monday she is “deeply concerned” over the case.

In a statement, Norma Foley said that the welfare of child was “uppermost” in her thoughts.

“I have been briefed on this matter by officials and I have spoken to the Tusla chief executive about it. I have asked Tusla to keep me fully informed of developments in this case.

“I am appealing to anyone with information about this missing child to provide full co-operation to An Garda Siochana as it carries out its investigation.”