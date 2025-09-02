Protester who climbed King’s Cross station clock tower with dog is arrested

A protester clutching a dog who climbed the clocktower at King’s Cross train station in London has been arrested, police said.

The demonstrator, who unfurled a banner about Iran that read: “Iran belongs to its people” and wore a black T-shirt emblazoned with the words: “no to war”, scaled the structure at around 8am on Tuesday and was brought down shortly before midday.

The protester on a ledge in front of the King’s Cross clock tower (Ellie Crabbe/PA)

Firefighters went up in a turntable ladder in an attempt to talk to the activist, eventually persuading him to hand over the dog and allow it to be brought to the ground around three hours into the stand-off.

Onlookers cheered as the animal came safely down, and the protester agreed to come down shortly before midday.

The animal was retrieved from the protester before he came down (Ellie Crabbe/PA)

A spokesman for British Transport Police said officers had been called to the station to “reports of a person in a precarious position”.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon the force added: “Officers attended alongside other emergency services, and a man was safely removed from the position and arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.”

A cordon was put in place around the tower, where the protester could at times be seen standing up on the ledge where he was perched.

He packed his banner away shortly before midday, and was brought to the ground on a turntable ladder.