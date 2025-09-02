Protester clutching a dog climbs clocktower at mainline train station

A protester clutching a dog has climbed the clocktower at King’s Cross train station in London.

The demonstrator, sitting near a banner that read “Iran belongs to its people” and wearing a black t-shirt emblazoned with the words “no to war”, scaled the structure at around 8am on Tuesday and remained there as of late morning.

Firefighters went up in a cherry picker in an attempt to talk the activist down, eventually persuading him to hand over the dog and allow it to be brought to the ground around three hours into the stand-off.

Onlookers cheered as the animal came safely down.

A person holding a dog and Metropolitan Police officers after the animal was retrieved from the protester (Ellie Crabbe/PA)

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to King’s Cross railway station at around 8am following reports of a person in a precarious position.

“The incident is ongoing and officers are in attendance alongside other emergency services, working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.”

A cordon was put in place around the tower, where the protester could at times be seen standing up on the ledge where he was perched.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “The Brigade was called at 8.14am to reports of a man on the roof of King’s Cross railway station on Euston Road.

“Two fire engines and around 10 firefighters are currently on scene assisting British Transport Police.”