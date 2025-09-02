Man appears in court charged with sexual assault of boy at Loch Ness campsite

A man has appeared in court in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy in his tent at Loch Ness Bay Campsite.

John Bell, 44, made no plea when he appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday, charged under the Sexual Offences Act 2009.

He was charged under section 20 of the Act, concerning sexual assault of a young child.

Bell, of Grangemouth, was remanded in custody and the case was committed for further examination.

Police received a report that the child had been approached in his tent at the Loch Ness Bay Campsite, near Drumnadrochit, between 12.20am and 1am on Thursday July 31.

Following an appeal for information, Police Scotland announced an arrest had been made on Monday evening.

Earlier, detective superintendent Calum Smith said: “We would like to thank the local community for their support during our investigation, in particular local businesses and those who came forward with information.”