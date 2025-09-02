Jaguar Land Rover says production ‘severely disrupted’ by cyber attack

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has said its production and sales have been “severely disrupted” following a major cyber attack.

The car manufacturer, owned by India’s Tata Motors, shut down systems after becoming aware of issues affecting its global operations.

It is the latest setback for JLR as it continues to deal with the impact of US tariffs on the sector and weak consumer confidence.

Jaguar Land Rover said there is currently ‘no evidence’ that any customer data has been stolen (JLR/PA)

JLR said it is “working at pace” to restart its operations across its retail and production sites.

The company stressed there is currently “no evidence” that any customer data has been stolen in the attack.

The Liverpool Echo reported that workers at the company’s Halewood plant in Merseyside were told early on Monday morning not to come into work due to the issue.

A spokesman for the car manufacturer said: “JLR has been impacted by a cyber incident.

“We took immediate action to mitigate its impact by proactively shutting down our systems.

“We are now working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner.

“At this stage there is no evidence any customer data has been stolen but our retail and production activities have been severely disrupted.”

The attack comes after a recent spate of attacks across the UK retail sector, with Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Harrods among those worst affected.

M&S stopped online sales for around six weeks after a ransomware attack and warned that the incident could cost it around £300 million.