Inmate dies in hospital two weeks after prison incident

A 42-year-old inmate at a Leicestershire prison has died in hospital two weeks after an alleged assault.

Police were contacted on August 6 by staff at HMP Fosse Way, near Leicester, after an assault inside the prison at around 4.45pm.

Leicestershire Police said Dennis Green was taken to hospital and died on August 21.

A statement issued by the force read: “An investigation has been ongoing since the report was made of the initial incident.

“On 7 August 2025, in connection with the initial report received, Damien Ward, 36, of HMP Fosse Way, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been remanded into custody.”