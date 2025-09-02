Home Secretary fails to guarantee France migrant returns will happen this month

Yvette Cooper has declined to guarantee that migrants will definitely be sent back across the Channel in September as part of a returns agreement with France.

The first returns are “expected” this month, the Home Secretary has said, but she was cautious not to promise deportations will go ahead during September when speaking to broadcasters.

Ministers are confident they can speed up efforts to empty asylum hotels before their self-imposed deadline of the end of the Parliament, Ms Cooper also signalled.

Ms Cooper said the first deportations under the “one in, one out” pilot scheme with France were expected to take place this month as she addressed MPs on their return to Parliament.

The deal will see the UK send back migrants to France who crossed the Channel, in exchange for those who apply and are approved to come to the UK.

The Home Secretary was asked by Sky News whether she could guarantee returns would begin amid reports the French government may falter on the deal.

She insisted the UK would “continue to work” with France.

Pressed for a guarantee, she replied: “We expect the first returns to take place this month. But I’ve always said from the very beginning on this, it’s a pilot scheme and it needs to build up over time.”

She contrasted her “practical and sensible” approach with that of the previous Conservative government on Rwanda, which “spent £700 million and sent four volunteers after running it for two years”.

Elsewhere, the Home Secretary appeared confident the Government could speed up efforts to empty hotels housing asylum seekers.

Sir Keir Starmer said on Monday he wanted to move more quickly to clear migrants from hotels than the Government’s self-imposed deadline: by the end of the Parliament, which could be as late as 2029.

“We do believe it can be done earlier,” Ms Cooper told Times Radio.

Ministers’ ability to do this is “dependent on a whole series of factors”, she added, declining to set out a timetable.

Protesters marching in Epping, Essex (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, became the focal point of several demonstrations and counter-protests in recent weeks after an asylum seeker housed there was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl last month.

He has denied the charges.

Ms Cooper announced to the Commons on Monday that new applications to the existing refugee family reunion route will be suspended this week.

This means refugees will be covered by “the same family migration rules and conditions as everyone else” until new rules are introduced.

Further reforms to family reunion routes will be outlined later this year and introduced by spring.

On Tuesday, she also confirmed ministers are seeking to crack down on international students claiming asylum once their visas come to an end.

“Up to 15,000 students each year end up claiming asylum”, she told BBC Breakfast.

The Home Office is launching a new campaign where, for the first time, it will directly contact international students and their families by email or text, warning them they must leave if they have no right to remain, according to the BBC.