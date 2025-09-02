Foreign students claiming asylum in UK: Key numbers and trends

The Government has announced it is cracking down on the number of students in the UK who go on to claim asylum once their visas come to an end.

Here the PA news agency looks at the key numbers and trends for overseas students seeking asylum in the country.

– How many international students claim asylum in the UK?

Some 14,800 people claimed asylum in the UK in the year to June 2025 who had originally arrived on a study visa, according to the latest available figures from the Home Office.

The total is down 10% from 16,500 in the previous 12 months.

– Has the number of international students claiming asylum always been at this level?

No – it used to be much lower.

In the pre-pandemic year ending June 2019, the total stood at 4,700.

It dropped to 3,300 in the year to June 2020, and fell further to 2,700 in the year to June 2021, perhaps reflecting the impact of travel restrictions introduced during the pandemic.

After 2021 the figure began to rise, climbing to 5,700 in the year to June 2022 and 10,200 in the year to June 2023, before reaching 16,500 in the year to June 2024.

The latest total of 14,800 represents the first year on year fall since 2021.

– What proportion of asylum seekers are international students?

They accounted for 13% of people claiming asylum in the year to June.

This was slightly larger than the proportion of claims from people who had originally arrived in the UK on a work visa (11%) or a visitor visa (8%).

Migrants who had arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel in small boats accounted for the largest proportion of claims (39%).

A further 11% entered through other so-called “irregular” routes, such as on lorries, shipping containers, or without relevant documentation.

– Has the proportion of asylum claims that come from international students changed over time?

Yes.

It was lower during the pandemic, standing at just 8% of all asylum claims in the year to 2020 and 7% in both the years to June 2021 and June 2022.

The proportion rose to 10% of all claims in the year to June 2023 and 17% in the year to June 2024, before falling to the current figure of 13%.

– What are the most common nationalities of students claiming asylum?

The Home Office does not publish a breakdown of asylum claims from international students by nationality.

– But do we know the most common nationalities of international students coming to the UK to study?

Yes.

Separate data from the Home Office shows there were 435,891 visas granted in the year to June 2025 to people to come to the UK to the study.

This is down 18% on the previous year and 34% lower than two years ago.

Of the 435,891 people granted study visas in the 12 months to June, the most common nationalities were Chinese (100,577 visas, 23% of the total) and Indian (100,194, also 23%).

The next most common nationalities were Pakistani (39,410, 9%); Nigerian (29,759, 7%); Nepalese (18,643, 4%); and the United States (15,941, 4%).