Father Ted creator Graham Linehan ‘arrested over X posts on trans issues’

Father Ted writer Graham Linehan said he was arrested at Heathrow Airport over three X posts expressing his views on trans issues.

The 57-year-old said he was detained by five armed officers after flying in from Arizona and told he was under arrest over the social media entries.

Linehan said he was taken to a cell and then questioned over the X posts, published in April.

One said: “If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls.”

Another was a photograph of a trans rights protest, with the comment “a photo you can smell”, with a follow-up post saying: “I hate them. Misogynists and homophobes. F**k em.”

The writer said after questioning by police his blood pressure had reached “stroke territory” and he was taken to hospital and kept under observation, before being released on bail.

The Met Police did not identify Linehan but a spokeswoman said: “On Monday, September 1 at 1pm officers arrested a man at Heathrow Airport after he arrived on an inbound American Airlines flight.

“The man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence. This is in relation to posts on X.

“After being taken to police custody, officers became concerned for his health and he was taken to hospital. His condition is neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

“He has now been bailed pending further investigation.

“The arrest was made by officers from the MPS Aviation Unit.

“It is routine for officers policing airports to carry firearms. These were not drawn or used at any point during the arrest.”

Separately, Linehan is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday accused of harassing transgender woman Sophia Brooks and damaging her phone, which he denies.