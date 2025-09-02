Devolution bill is ‘biggest transfer of power in a generation’, Rayner tells MPs

New combined local authorities will get wide-ranging new powers under the Government’s devolution bill, Angela Rayner has said, as she proclaimed a “new era” for Britain.

Powers including transport, planning and housing will be devolved into new unitary local authorities.

It will mean the end of two-tier district and county councils, and their replacement with one body.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner arrives for a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

Deputy Prime Minister Ms Rayner said the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill will involve the “biggest transfer of power from Whitehall to our regions and communities in a generation” and end the “begging bowl, micro-managing culture”.

However the Bill, which will be voted on for its second reading on Tuesday, was criticised by the Conservatives for being an overreach of power.

The Shadow communities secretary Sir James Cleverly also said the decision to cancel local elections in areas where the councils are due to be merged was to avoid heavy defeats for Labour in those areas.

Introducing the Bill Ms Rayner told MPs: “I worked on the front line of local government, and I saw how it changes people’s lives.

“So I know I won’t achieve our goals unless we fundamentally change the way our country is run.

“And that means handing power back to where it belongs: to local people with skin in the game so that they can make decisions on what really matters to their communities.

“This is what the Bill will do: drive the biggest transfer of power from Whitehall to our regions and communities in a generation, and ending the begging bowl, micro-managing culture.

“It will be making devolution the default setting, giving mayors new powers over planning, housing and regeneration to get Britain building as part of our plan for change, rebuilding local government so that they can once again deliver good local services that people can rely on, and empowering local communities to have a bigger say in shaping their global area.”

Shadow housing secretary Sir James Cleverly and Tory leader Kemi Badenoch during a visit to a housing development in Northwood (Lucy North/PA)

She added: “This Bill and our response heralds a new era for Britain. A new way of governing which puts politics in the service of working people.

“Where previous governments promised and failed the British people, this Government is keeping faith.”

The raft of powers in the Bill includes a “community right to buy” which could allow groups a first-refusal on buying local assets such as pubs or shops.

Clauses in commercial leases which enforce “upward only” rent reviews will be banned in a bid to keep small businesses afloat, helping to end the “blight of vacant high streets” and anti-social behaviour.

As part of boosting the powers available to regional mayors, they will be responsible for developing local economic plans and gain control over licensing for e-bikes and planning decisions to “set the direction of growth”.

Mayors will also be able to impose “development orders” to speed up developments, while new “mayoral development corporations” are intended to streamline implementation and attract investment.

Sir James, who was appointed to the role shortly before the summer recess criticised the Bill, and said it would cost voters more money.

He said the Bill’s title sounded like it had come from the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell’s book 1984.

He said: “It is clearly a power grab by her, and her department. And it isn’t about community empowerment at all. It is about stripping power from local authorities and concentrating it in Whitehall.”

He added: “This Bill is not about empowering local communities, and it is definitely not about empowering local councils. It is about creating a cohort of puppet mayors controlled by (Ms Rayner)’s department.”

The former foreign secretary said it was forced restructuring without the approval of councils or voters.

Sir James said: “This Bill wastes money while families are facing higher bills because of Labour’s mismanagement. This Bill disrupts and distracts councils from building the homes that local people need.”

Liberal Democrat local government spokeswoman Vikki Slade said her party was concerned that the Secretary of State would retain sweeping powers to merge authorities without parliamentary oversight or local consent, and the plans could see areas’ history and culture “eroded”.

Ms Slade said: “What we see here is a Bill that centralises decision making, limits community influence, and because it leaves areas unsure of their future, risks deepening inequality between regions.”

She added: “District councils have long underpinned the civic identity of towns and driven the activities that reflect their origins.

“With their loss, some of these very ancient towns and cities like Colchester, Winchester, without the funding to support smaller community-led councils, there is a real risk our distinct history, culture and civic pride in our communities could be eroded. We cannot allow that to happen.”