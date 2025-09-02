Council leader urges calm in Epping protests as schools return

The leader of Epping Forest District Council (EFDC) has appealed for protesters to act “considerately and calmly” should they continue with regular demonstrations as schools return.

The Bell Hotel in Epping became the focal point of several demonstrations and counter-protests in recent weeks after a resident asylum seeker was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl last month. He has denied the charges.

The council was granted an interim injunction to stop 138 asylum seekers being housed there before a successful Court of Appeal challenge from the Home Office and the hotel’s owners, Somani Hotels, overturned the High Court ruling.

Councillor Chris Whitbread, leader of EFDC, said: “As I a walk through Epping people talk to me. There are all shades of opinion, but I sense most residents support our action to close the Bell Hotel.

“However, I also get a sense that they are tired and need some respite from the disturbances that have taken place in the last few weeks.

“I support the right of local people to peacefully protest. However, following further disturbances and arrests by Essex Police, I am approaching the other group leaders on Epping Forest District Council and other community leaders to jointly ask protesters to reflect on whether they continue with the twice-weekly local protests.

“If you choose to continue, it should be done considerately and calmly, with awareness of the impact on local residents and the local economy. The people of Epping are under great strain.

“As schools return this week, I appeal to the protest organisers to show restraint and give our families and children some much needed respite.”

The Court of Appeal has refused EFDC’s application for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.

“We believe the Court of Appeal decision to overturn the interim injunction for the closure of the Bell Hotel was wrong,” Mr Whitbread said.

“However, this is not the end of the matter. We consider we have a strong case for a final injunction.

“The final injunction hearing is expected to be heard some time in early October.

“In the meantime, the council is keeping all our options open, including seeking permission from the Supreme Court to appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal.”